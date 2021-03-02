Over 7,000 residents without power in western Massachusetts due to strong winds

(WWLP) – Strong wind gusts have caused thousands of western Massachusetts residents to lose power Tuesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 10 a.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties through 10 a.m. for wind chills in the teens below zero.

According to the MEMA Outage Map at 5:17 a.m. 7,377 customers are currently without power across western Massachusetts with most of the outages being in Hampden County.

Winds have gusted to over 50 mph at times overnight, and the strongest winds will be in the morning. The rest of the day, winds will mostly gust between 30-40 mph. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, so with the wind, it’ll feel bitterly cold. Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s but the skies will be sunny.

Be careful on the roads today. Watch out for icy spots from yesterday’s rain/puddles freezing over and watch out for downed tree limbs and debris on the roads.

Tuesday night, clouds will be variable with diminishing wind and lows in the teens.

Wednesday we’ll see sun and clouds. Most of us stay dry but there’s a chance for scattered snow/mix showers in the hilltowns. Highs tomorrow will rebound nicely back into the low to mid 40s.

We still have cooler days ahead this week.