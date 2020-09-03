Overnight storms brought heavy rain and damaging lightning

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Showers and thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts very early Thursday morning. They brought very heavy rain along with thunder and lightning.

“At about 2:30 a.m. started out with some lightning in the distance and then we had a very large lightning strike nearby, which woke everybody up in the neighborhood and set a couple of car alarms off,” said Matthew Chenier of Holyoke.

Lightning struck two homes in Ludlow. One home on Winsor Street caught on fire and another home on Allison Lane was also damaged.

“Then all of a sudden there was a loud explosion and you could see outside everything just turned red and half the house the power went out the other half the power stayed on and just came outside and saw shingles all over the yard and looked up and saw that there were holes in the roof,” said Matthew Ryczek of Ludlow.

Fortunately the home did not catch on fire.

In addition to being damaging, lightning can also be deadly. So far lightning has been responsible for 12 deaths in the United States this year. Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun and can reach temperatures around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Always remember “when thunder roars, go indoors” and for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, “if you see a flash, dash inside.”