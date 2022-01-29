Palmer diner braves heavy snowfall to serve customers

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the communities hit the hardest by the weekend’s winter storm was Palmer. Despite the heavy snowfall, the Day and Night Diner located on Main Street braved the weather for its customers.

Owner Karl Williams lives right next door to the diner he bought in 1986, making for an easy morning commute. Many of his customers were up before the sun to begin plowing and cleaning up the roads when the flurries first started.

“I already saw people waiting outside before I came over. I go… ‘oh they’re coming.’ They have to rely on someone to feed them,” Williams said.

Paul Spink is a weekly regular, he gave Williams a call first thing to see if his favorite local spot was open for business during the storm.

“So I could get my sandwich,” Spink said. “I love the snow. In fact, I’ve been waiting for this.”

But not everyone from Palmer was excited to wake up in a winter wonderland. 22News asked Scott Greeley if he was happy to be outside in the weather. “Not really. I’m more of a summer person,” he said.

A tough day to be a summer person, as western Massachusetts experienced its first major snowstorm of the year.