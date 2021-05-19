Parents urged to remind kids to be safe near water as weather warms up

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With high temperatures throughout western Massachusetts, local residents might be looking to cool off.

However, with it still being May, there aren’t many options to do so safely. The risk is especially high for kids. According to the CDC, “About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.”

One resident told 22News that it’s all about supervision.

“As long as they’ve got somebody paying attention to every move they’re making,” Elavio Pacheco from Holyoke said.

That’s exactly what one local parent told 22News he does to keep his step-daughter safe.

“We are on her back all the time, Allison watch out, Allison take care of this don’t be too close to this,” Springfield resident Carlos Torres said.

A safer option for parents looking for some fun in the sun are places like the Northampton Splash Park. The park just opened this week and is a way to keep kids safe and parents at ease, with no large bodies of water to watch out for.