MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Monson has issued a parking ban in light of Sunday’s snowfall.

The parking ban will begin at 8p.m. Sunday night and last until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Parking in the downtown area is forbidden during this time, except for the areas of Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street for any business that requires parking and has obtained permission from the police department.