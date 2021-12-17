Parking bans across western Massachusetts in effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several communities have placed temporary parking bans ahead of Saturday’s forecasted weather.

The following are parking bans that are in effect:

Greenfield: No parking on both sides of the street from noon on Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

No parking on both sides of the street from noon on Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Pittsfield: Residents are asked to use off-street parking. If that is not an option, street parking will follow alternate side parking regulations: Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday: Vehicles may park on the even side of the street Between 7 a.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday: Vehicles may park on the odd side of the street

Those found in violation of parking bans are at risk of their vehicles being towed. Some towns have annually scheduled winter parking bans in effect all season long. It is advised to check with your local city or town to see if a parking ban is in effect.

22News will continue to update this article as more parking bans are announced.