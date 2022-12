CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across Western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Thursday’s winter weather.

ADAMS

A Winter Storm Emergency has been declared in Adams starting at 12a.m. on Friday and continuing through 12p.m. on Saturday December 17. During that Winter Storm Emergency there is no parking on any street or parking lot in Adams including municipal parking lots.

BLANDFORD

No on street parking in Blandford until further notice.

MONTGOMERY

No one street parking starting at 12:00 a.m. Friday until 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

RUSSEL

No one street parking starting at 12:00 a.m. Friday. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday.