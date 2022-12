CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across Western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Sunday’s winter weather.

Enfield:

A parking ban is in effect in Enfield. The parking took effect at 1 p.m. Sunday and remain in effect until 1 p.m. Monday. All cars must be off the road.

Monson:

No parking in Monson from 8 p.m. Sunday night to 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Russell:

No on street parking until 7 p.m. Monday in Russesll.

Montgomery:

No on street parking in Montgomery until 7 p.m. Monday.