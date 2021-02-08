Parking bans in effect for Tuesday’s snow storm

(WWLP) – Beginning Tuesday, towns and cities in western Massachusetts are putting parking bans in effect to prepare for snow.

Parking Bans:

Chicopee: In effect from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, no parking on main roads and no parking on the even side of secondary roads.

Longmeadow: In effect from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, no on-street parking.

Snow starts early Tuesday morning around 5:00 a.m. and it will continue throughout the day. It’ll start to wind down during the evening commute. Most areas will see 2-4″. But, areas in the Berkshires and the foothills of the Berkshires could see more, near 3-6″.