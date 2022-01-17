Parking bans in effect for western Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – Several communities have placed temporary parking bans ahead of Monday’s snow storm.
- No on-street parking through Noon on Monday, January 17
- No on-street parking through 6:00 P.M. on Monday, January 17
- No on-street parking through 8:00 A.M. on Monday, January 17
- An Emergency Winter Parking Ban, prohibiting parking on BOTH sides of the street, is in effect from 1:00 a.m.through Noon on Monday, January 17, 2022 on all residential streets.
- The City of Holyoke has issued a regular winter parking ban beginning at 4:00pm Sunday, January 16, 2022 until further notice. There will be no parking on the EVEN side of the street unless otherwise posted.
- Parking Ban effective 12:00 AM Monday, January 17, 2022 thru 12:00 AM Tuesday January 18, 2022. On street parking will not be allowed due to snow removal operations.
- Snow Emergency in effect. Parking prohibited on all city streets and city parking lots from midnight to 6:00 am, except on Main St where parking is prohibited between 2:00 am and 7:00 am. The Armory St parking lot is open for use during snow emergencies except from 8:00 am to 10:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm to allow for plowing.
- Between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday: vehicles may park on the even side of the
street;
- Between 7 p.m. on Monday and 7 p.m. on Tuesday: vehicles may park on the odd side of
the street; and
- Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street
parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge
starting today through the duration of the emergency.
- A town-wide parking ban will be in effect today, Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 17 at noon. All violators are subject to, and will be issued, a $25 fine. There is also a risk of being towed. Park on the even numbered side of the street on even days; park on the odd numbered side of the street on odd days.
- No on-street parking is allowed on :Bridge Street, Lamb Street, Bardwell Street, Main Street, Lower North Main Street or Route 116.You must move your vehicle between 8 and 9 a.m. to the opposite side of the street every day of the ban. Please park in your driveway if possible.
SOUTHWICK:
- A parking ban will be in effect from 12 a.m. thru 4 p.m on Monday, January 17.
SPRINGFIELD:
- The City of Springfield will be enforcing a citywide parking ban as of 7p.m. on Sunday January 16, 2022. The parking ban regulations are as follows:
- No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.
- No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- A parking ban will be in effect from 10:00 PM Sunday, January 16, 2022 until further notice.
- No on street parking during the winter months.