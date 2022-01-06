Parking bans in western Massachusetts begin Friday

(WWLP) – Several communities have placed temporary parking bans ahead of Friday’s forecasted snow storm.

The following are parking bans that are in effect:

No on street parking in effect from midnight though noon Friday

No on street parking in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Friday night.

No on-street parking in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday

No parking on the EVEN side of the street from 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

No on street parking in effect from midnight Friday through midnight Saturday.

In effect from midnight Friday through midnight Saturday.

Southwick:

No on-street parking from midnight Friday through 4:00 p.m. Friday.

No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

No on street parking during the winter months.

Those found in violation of parking bans are at risk of their vehicles being towed. Some towns have annually scheduled winter parking bans in effect all season long. It is advised to check with your local city or town to see if a parking ban is in effect.

22News will continue to update this article as more parking bans are announced.