CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several communities and police departments have announced parking bans for the winter storm Wednesday afternoon.

Amherst – No parking on all town streets and parking lots from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Overnight parking is allowed on the lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of Pray Street Lot, and the northern row of the town N Pleasant St Lot.

Granby – No on-street parking from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

Greenfield – No parking on both sides of streets from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Orange – No on-street parking from 1:00 p.m. Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Russell – No on-street parking from noon on Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Monson – No on-street parking from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Parking is allowed on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Northampton – The city has declared a snow emergency from 12:01 a.m. Thursday until further notice. There is no parking allowed on all city streets and city parking lots from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., except on Main Street where parking is not allowed from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. The Armory Street parking lot is open for overnight parking except for 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pittsfield – The City has declared a snow emergency beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

– Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday: Parking is allowed on the odd side of the street

– Between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday: Parking is allowed on the even side of the street

– Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Wednesday through the duration of the emergency.

Several towns also have seasonal parking bans in place, such as Granville, Belchertown, Ware and Palmer.