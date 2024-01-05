SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first plowable snowfall of the winter season is forecasted for this weekend. Several communities in western Massachusetts are preparing with temporary parking bans.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts.
Below are the communities with parking bans in effect for Saturday and/or Sunday:
East Longmeadow
- On-street parking is not allowed from 11:00 p.m. Saturday through 9:00 p.m. Sunday
Holyoke
- Parking ban in effect from 4:00 p.m. Saturday until further notice
- No parking on the EVEN side of streets unless otherwise posted
- No parking allowed on cul-de-sacs
Ludlow
- No on-street parking is allowed from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Springfield
- No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
- No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
22News will update this list as additional parking ban notifications come into the newsroom. To report a parking ban in your community, email reportit@wwlp.com.
Some smaller communities such as Palmer and Belchertown have seasonal parking bans that are always in effect during the winter months. Check with your town to see if they have a seasonal parking ban.
22News Storm Team Snowfall Map
