SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first plowable snowfall of the winter season is forecasted for this weekend. Several communities in western Massachusetts are preparing with temporary parking bans.

Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. 

Below are the communities with parking bans in effect for Saturday and/or Sunday:

East Longmeadow

  • On-street parking is not allowed from 11:00 p.m. Saturday through 9:00 p.m. Sunday

Holyoke

  • Parking ban in effect from 4:00 p.m. Saturday until further notice
  • No parking on the EVEN side of streets unless otherwise posted
  • No parking allowed on cul-de-sacs

Ludlow

  • No on-street parking is allowed from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Springfield

  • No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
  • No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

22News will update this list as additional parking ban notifications come into the newsroom. To report a parking ban in your community, email reportit@wwlp.com.

Some smaller communities such as Palmer and Belchertown have seasonal parking bans that are always in effect during the winter months. Check with your town to see if they have a seasonal parking ban.

22News Storm Team Snowfall Map

Weather News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.