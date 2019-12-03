Parts of Franklin County picked up the most snow from recent storm

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – People all across western Massachusetts were digging out after a snowstorm that started Sunday afternoon continued into Tuesday morning.

In the Franklin County town of Sunderland they’re one of the areas that picked up the most snow with over two feet of snow over the last couple of days.

The plows were out clearing the snow from the roads and parking lots and and some people spent a good part of the morning shoveling their cars out of the deep snow.

You might have thought school would have been cancelled on Tuesday but that wasn’t the case and some kids didn’t mind.

“We’re actually having a two hour delay, yesterday we had no school… I’d rather go to school because it’s more fun,” said Hayden Thurlow of Sunderland.

Chances are if you live in the part of western Massachusetts that tend to get the most snow you don’t mind it all that much.

“Oh we love the snow come out here and do it the old fashioned way and shovel it out and play in it,” said Javier Pena of Sunderland.

By Tuesday afternoon, most roads were in pretty good condition and the first snowstorm of the season made for some very picturesque winter scenes.