Parts of New England are experiencing drought conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some rain early this week we’ve been enjoying quite a bit of sunshine recently and this time of year things get dry pretty fast.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, we are not experiencing any drought conditions here in western Massachusetts but to our north and out on the Cape, they are experiencing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. While we have had some rain, not all of it has been beneficial.

“We always need rainfall and the quick bursts, the thunderstorms or the quick downpours really aren’t beneficial to your turf because most of it’s runoff and into the storm drains and into the waterways,” said Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, so far this month they have reported 1.18″ of rain.

With the warm and fairly dry weather we’ve had recently, water levels are starting to come down a bit. The Connecticut River in Springfield is running a little bit below its banks right now. Some cities and towns still have water restrictions in place but some people have come up with innovative ways to conserve water.

“What I do is don’t spill out my dehumidifier, I use that too. I put it in my pail that I have there, I catch the water from the rain from the eavestroughs when it rains and I use that water there, so I do as much as I can before I have to go to a sprinkler,” said Debbie Niles of Chicopee.

This time of year, it’s good to have a soaking rain about once or twice a week.

Northampton, Southwick, Adams and Shelburne are just some of the cities and towns in western Massachusetts that have water restrictions in place.