PEAK WIND GUSTS: How wind direction caused increased damage from Isaias

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in western Massachusetts are recovering from extensive damage due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

There are hundreds of downed trees reported to 22News alone, tree damage leads to thousands of power outages here in western Massachusetts. It wasn’t just the speed of the wind gusts that was the cause, the wind direction can make the damage even worse.

Wind gusts in western Massachusetts reached up to 62 miles per hour in Westfield, 54 miles per hour at Mt. Tom, 53 in Chicopee, and even 45 miles per hour in Springfield and 52 in Orange.

But it’s not just the wind speed that matters. Winds with tropical storms move counterclockwise. So when we get counterclockwise winds, passing to our west where Isaias was, that gives us a southerly wind. Most storms move west to east, so trees are most resilient to westerly winds. When we get a southerly wind, rather than a westerly wind, that can increase the amount of damage to trees.

Franklin County Wind Gusts

Orange: 52 MPH at 5:01 p.m.

Hampden County Wind Gusts

Westfield-Barnes: 62 MPH 4:20 p.m.

Three Rivers: 54 MPH 6:45 p.m.

Mt. Tom: 54 MPH 4:57 p.m.

Westover AFB: 53 MPH 5:02 p.m.

East Longmeadow: 45 MPH 5:25 p.m.

Springfield: 45 MPH 6:47 p.m.

Berkshire County County Wind Gusts