HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer rain has eased up, and businesses in western Massachusetts are getting a much needed boost, thanks to the recent hot streak.

Creamy Delights in Hadley saw an increase in customers this Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees. After the prolonged rain earlier this summer affected sales, the owner is happy to see more people trying to keep cool over a nice cone!

“It’s much busier now than during the rainy weather,” expressed Pat McCarthy. “You know that’s what we are here for to sell ice cream, so I’m glad when they come. Ice cream people love this kind of weather!”

McCarthy added that sales have nearly doubled in recent days, her hope is that these days last until the business closes for the season on November 5th.

