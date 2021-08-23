People relieved Henri did not cause worse damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Henri and later Tropical Storm Henri left little damage in the Pioneer Valley to remember him by.

With Henri generally ignoring the Greater Springfield area, many are not only surprised but also relieved. One Eastern Massachusetts visitor told 22News, he closely monitors the reports from local meteorologists. That’s how he determined there was nothing to worry about.

“I predicted that by the time it came it would lose force. It would no longer be a hurricane, it would be a tropical storm and look now,” said Peter Friedman of Medford.

But just to be on the safe side, many of us had properly taken precautions as advised by city and state leaders just in case.

