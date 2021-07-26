People relieved to be enjoying dry weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dry weather Monday has brought many people to the park.



At times it seems like the rain will never stop here in the Pioneer Valley, but on days like Monday it is so important to get outside and enjoy the dry warm weather.

Summer-time brings thunderstorms and rain showers, but this year the rain showers have been non-stop. There is no exact reason we are getting slammed with record breaking amounts of rain, except the current weather pattern. Low-pressure systems often bring “lously” weather, meaning rain showers and cloudy skies. Recently a lot of low-pressure systems, filled with a lot of moisture have been moving through the area, dropping a lot of rain. The dry days here in Springfield bring many people to the park.

Martin is just a reminder that getting outside to your favorite park, no matter the weather, is a great way to enjoy the day! “I come to the park everyday, even if it’s raining!” Martin Manoofian, Springfield

Even though it was hazy outside today, the dry weather was a bonus.