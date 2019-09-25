Perfect weather for a night out at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another busy night at The Big E in West Springfield.

Yes, there are tons of people here at The Big E, especially for a Tuesday. And part of the reason is always the weather. It’s bright, not humid, nice and comfortable in the 70s.

The Big E gets bigger every single year. More people hear about it, more people visit, and of course, the weather so far has been picture-perfect, and that means record attendance.

The past few days have been incredibly busy. Friday, over 89,000 people visited. Saturday set a single-day new record attendance when over 176,000 people came to New England’s Great State Fair.

Sunday was still busy with 130,000 attendees. Obviously things quiet down during the week, with Monday’s attendance over 80,000. But Tuesday, for attendance midweek, we are seeing no shortage of people.

If you’re waiting to come visit later Tuesday night, you don’t have to worry about any rain, but it will be cooling down.

