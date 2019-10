(KCRA) Hundreds of thousands of Californians are without power as dangerously windy weather prompts safety shutdowns.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) on Wednesday and Thursday cut power to around 179,000 customers to keep wind gusts from pummeling power lines and sparking even more devastating wildfires in the area.

PG&E says the outages could last 48 hours.

