PHOTOS: Do woolly worms indicate a mild winter for western Massachusetts?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/WOOD) – One of the most widespread tales pertains to the big furry coat of the woolly bear caterpillar.

The old tale goes like this: the thickness of the brown stripe on the caterpillar will tell you how harsh the upcoming winter will be. If there is a lot of brown, the winter will be mild; If there is only a narrow strip of brown on their backs, expect a harsh winter.

There has actually been some research pertaining to this old wives’ tale. Dr. C.H. Curran, former curator of insects at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, surveyed the bugs back in the 1950s. His studies showed that the woolly bear caterpillars had an 80 percent accuracy rate. However, today’s entomologists say no one has been able to replicate the study.

Current insect experts agree that woolly bear caterpillars are not accurate predictors of winter weather. Many variables may contribute to changes in the caterpillar’s coloration, including larval stage, food availability, the temperature or moisture during their development, age, and even species.

And don’t be fooled: all-black fuzzy caterpillars aren’t woolly bear caterpillars at all. They are a slightly different species that transforms into the giant leopard moth.

22News viewer, Jean, sent photos of woolly worms in Westfield.