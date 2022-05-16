(WWLP) – Temperatures reach the lower 80s Sunday with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. After the showers ended, a double rainbow was caught on camera over the Otis Reservoir.

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe storms likely Monday afternoon & evening with the potential for heavy rain and damaging winds.

Monday is looking partly sunny, warm, and humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The chance for severe storms is between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.