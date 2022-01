BOSTON (SHNS) - Massachusetts now has more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than at any point since May 2020, surpassing the tally of patients during last winter's surge as the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The Department of Public Health's latest daily report published Thursday listed 2,524 COVID-19 patients in Bay State hospitals. That marks a single-day increase of 98 and a nearly 40 percent jump over the tally from just one week ago.