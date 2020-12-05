PHOTOS: First snowfall in December 2020

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Saturday for a powerful nor’easter that will impact western Massachusetts for the start of the weekend.

A winter storm warning is in effect for central and eastern Franklin/Hampshire/Hampden counties until 7 a.m. Sunday.

The snow has started in western Massachusetts and here are some photos and videos that 22News viewers have sent in!

Brimfield (Photo: Reportit))

Hampden (Photo: Reportit)

Monson (Photo: Report it)

Monson (Photo: Reportit)

Palmer (Photo: Reportit)

Palmer (Photo: Reportit)

Wales (Photo: Reportit)

Snow fall reports in western Massachusetts:

East Hawley: 0.6 inches as of 9:22 a.m.

Rowe: 0.1 inches as of 9:22 a.m.

Plainfield: 0.1 inches as of 8:00 a.m.

Holden: 2.0 inches as of 10:24 a.m.

Gardner: 2.0 inches 10:22 a.m.

Send your photos and videos to reportit@wwlp.com