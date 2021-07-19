PHOTOS: Flooding across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Heavy rain over the weekend has caused flooding on many roads, rivers, lakes and properties in western Massachusetts.

Monday is looking to be a partly sunny day and there will be the chance for more showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Abbott Hill Road Culvert Flooding and Taft Road Culvert Flooding in Chester (Pictures taken July, 18 @ 2pm by Lora)

Hamilton Reservoir spillway open in Holland (Holland Police Department)

Westfield River



Flood waters near the duck pond

4″ of rain in Erving, MA in 24 hours

Hospital Road in Monson. Father’s truck stuck

Palmer flooding

Stream in Orange

Royalston Road in Orange. Credit: Orange Fire Department

Credit: Monson Fire Department

Millers Falls

Credit: Belchertown Police Department

Attached are two photos of my (mostly flat) yard in the Lake Wyola community in Shutesbury MA / Franklin County

Millers Falls

Brimfield fair flooding

Pleasant Drive in Feeding Hills

Street flooded near PeopleBank in East Longmeadow

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers Sunday at around 6:15 p.m.

The Orange Fire Chief has declared a State of Emergency for the town due to several roads flooded with water. Orange police, and MEMA are currently working throughout the town to monitor waterways and dams. According to the fire department, several streams and brooks overflowed from too much water due to the heavy rain.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Westfield River reached .7 feet over the flood stage. Minor flooding is expected to occur around the river.

Power has been restored in the area of Millers Falls after it was shut down in result of flooding with the possibility of it getting into residential places especially basements with electricity.

A sinkhole on Newton Road in Millers Falls collapsed under a vehicle and damaged the home and road nearby. This was caused due to water in a stream overflowing over a culvert and the water rushed down the mountain into the road.

Hundreds of antiques were on display at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market last weekend but heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday has caused flooding throughout the fairgrounds. The July show ended July 18. The next show begins September 7th through the 12th.

Residents along East Street in Belchertown were evacuated while fire, police and DPW crews monitor the houses affected by flooding Sunday.

The Quaboag River emptied out into Route 20 in Palmer, a portion of the road was closed temporarily Sunday.

The lower end of Forest Park is closed, police will continue to keep the area near the duck pond blocked until further notice due to flooding.