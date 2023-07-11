SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent rainfall caused widespread damage and flooding at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

On Sunday before the storm, Brunelle’s Marina urged its customers to remove their boats from the docks on the Connecticut River to try to prevent any damage due to the flood advisory. Water was pouring into the parking lot and chunks of wood and debris are flowing down the river. On Tuesday, the docks can be seen torn to pieces, turned upside down, and broken apart after the heavy rain caused flooding at the marina.

22News spoke with Mike Stahlberg of Granby who said, “It’s nature. For anybody who says climate change isn’t real apparently, it is. This is a once in one thousand year flood and it happened 7 or 8 years ago. The Connecticut River is absolutely beautiful it’s a great place to visit but when it gets angry it’s not pretty.”

Courtesy of Edward Brown, New York Sound & Motion

According to a post on Brunelle’s Facebook page, they will be working to restore all the docks as soon as it is safe to do so. They are asking people to stay away from the marina.

The following news release was sent to 22News from Brunelle’s Marina Tuesday afternoon:

Brunelle’s Marina Expresses Gratitude for Local Community Support Amidst Connecticut River Flooding Brunelle’s Marina extends heartfelt appreciation to the local community for their unwavering concern and support in the wake of the recent flooding on the Connecticut River. The outpouring of solidarity and assistance from community members has been invaluable during this challenging time. Due to the severity of the flooding, Brunelle’s Marina urges individuals to exercise caution and refrain from approaching the affected area, including the debris from the docks. The primary concern is the safety of all community members, and it is essential to respect the guidelines provided by the marina. Brunelle’s Marina is committed to restoring operations promptly once it is deemed safe to do so. The dedicated team at the marina is working tirelessly to assess the situation and expedite the cleanup process, ensuring a swift return to normalcy. Continuous updates on the progress of the cleanup efforts and any further developments will be provided through Brunelle’s Marina’s official Facebook page. The team at Brunelle’s Marina wishes to express profound gratitude for the overwhelming support and patience demonstrated by the community during this unprecedented and arduous period. The spirit of unity displayed by the residents is a testament to the resilience and compassion that defines our community.

