CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Thursday night and Friday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to more flooding.

Several photos and videos of lightning were caught on camera and sent to 22News.

Photo sent to 22News from Glenn Woods

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 12 a.m. Saturday.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River for Thompsonville, CT. Areas that can expect minor flooding along the Connecticut River include Agawam and Longmeadow.

Due to the rain over the last several days, the ground is saturated, and the rivers are running high, so it’s not going to take much rain to cause additional flooding. There is a flood threat into Thursday night and Friday for western Massachusetts with possibly one to two inches of rain.

Some areas prone to flooding include valley locations, low-lying areas, farmland, as seen in Hatfield and Hadley, and underpasses.

The 22News Storm Team is keeping an eye on rivers and streams, especially the Deerfield, the Mill, Westfield, Chicopee, and of course a close eye on the Connecticut River.