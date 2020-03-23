PHOTOS: March 23rd snowstorm

1  of  2
777 cases of coronavirus, 9 total deaths confirmed by Massachusetts DPH Monday
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
Reportit Photo, Kim

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received photos of Monday’s snow from all over western Massachusetts.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday afternoon and tonight.

Weather Alert: Accumulating snow and some rain for Monday afternoon and night

PHOTOS:

  • Wilbraham Reportit: Carol
  • Westfield, Reportit: Alex
  • Snowmen practicing social distancing, Reportit: Julie
  • Snowman with some Lysol, Reportit: Kim
  • Conway, Reportit: Joella
  • Granville, Reportit: Joe
  • Chicopee, Reportit: Dave
  • Hawley, Reportit: Sheila
  • Indian Orchard, Reportit: Dennis
  • Ludlow, Reportit: Christina
  • South Hadley, Reportit: Steve
  • Whately, Reportit: Doug Potoksky
  • Whately, Reportit: Doug Potoksky

Snowfall:

  • Minimal accumulations in the lower Pioneer Valley (1-3″)
  • More than 6″ possible in our highest western hills
  • Snow will be a wet snow and may mix with rain, especially in the valley
  • Rain may wash away or compact the snowfall so that amounts on the ground are lower by Tuesday morning

