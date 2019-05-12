Photos: Mother’s Day snow

Weather News

by: Nick DeGray

Posted: / Updated:
granville Tiffany Bixby 2_1557692959359.jpg.jpg

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you asked your husband and children for snow this Mother’s Day, your wish came true!

On Sunday, 22News received photos from Otis, Blandford, Granville, and other locations that show snow on the ground!

MassDOT has reduced the speed to 30MPH from the NY border to Springfield due to the weather. 

Is it snowing in your neighborhood? Send you photos to us by emailing reportit@wwlp.com!

