SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree branch fell onto a South Hadley resident’s car Tuesday afternoon in the storm but when the rain cleared, neighbors came out and helped clean up.

“I ran to the front window over there and I saw that the tree fell on our car and we just started to freak out,” said Susanne Ollmann and her daughter Elise.

“It was shocking at first but my daughter has finished treatment of cancer and is a survivor and after that really nothing is a crisis,” said Susanne.

14-year-old Elise was diagnosed with cancer two years ago after doctors found a brain cancer. Her father died from cancer when she was 6. Moving here a year and a half ago, the neighborhood got to watch her recovery. It’s that same neighborhood spirit that showed up Tuesday, people like David Sullivan.

“She said that she had a tree that was covering her car and she was kind of blocked in and I was like, ‘Hey I just got a chain saw last weekend. Let’s go over and see what we can do,'” said Sullivan.

Other neighbors joined in, eventually getting the branch off their car. Sullivan continued to say “Being able to lend our support, it’s great and it was nice that my two older boys were there to see that as well too.”

As far as the damage to the car… a few dents.

“I feel like this is such a great community moving here was the right decision,” said Elise. “And like a real home because we were stuck in Boston for my treatment, so after being home and having such a nice community felt nice.”

“Feels like home,” said Susanne.

South Hadley Electric Light Department said they expected to have power fully restored to homes by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.