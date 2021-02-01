PHOTOS: Nor’easter in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert as New England is getting hit with a nor’easter, and it’s dumping several inches of snow across the state.

22News has started receiving viewer photos from across the western Massachusetts area. To send your photos and videos, email reportit@wwlp.com.

Whitetail deer are getting a little snow covered in Colrain. Photo taken by Vicky

Whitetail deer are getting a little snow covered in Colrain. Photo taken by Vicky

Snowbirds and other backyard bird feeding at snow blown feeders

Snowbirds andother backyard bird feeding at snow blown feeders

The birds are enjoying food as the snow comes down… supplying themselves before all the snow falls.

The birds are enjoying food as the snow comes down… supplying themselves before all the snow falls.

Snowfall on a brook in Agawam this afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.