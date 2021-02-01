PHOTOS: Nor’easter in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert as New England is getting hit with a nor’easter, and it’s dumping several inches of snow across the state.

22News has started receiving viewer photos from across the western Massachusetts area. To send your photos and videos, email reportit@wwlp.com.

  • Whitetail deer are getting a little snow covered in Colrain. Photo taken by Vicky
  • Snowbirds and other backyard bird feeding at snow blown feeders
  • The birds are enjoying food as the snow comes down… supplying themselves before all the snow falls. 
  • Snowfall on a brook in Agawam this afternoon.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall Map

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.

