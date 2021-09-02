PHOTOS: Rainfall totals from remnants of Hurricane Ida

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road. Road closures due to flooding are possible, even after the rain ends. Many areas saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain since Wednesday.

Hampden County:

  • Springfield: 4.66″
  • Southwick: 4.33″

Hampshire County:

  • Hatfield: 3.31″
  • Dartmouth St. Westfield from Corey
  • Mum brook in Westfield from Kellie
  • 5 1/4 total inches in Wales, from Ron & Jan
  • Pine Street Belchertown 

22News will update this list as soon as additional totals are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today