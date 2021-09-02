PHOTOS: Rainfall totals from remnants of Hurricane Ida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road. Road closures due to flooding are possible, even after the rain ends. Many areas saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain since Wednesday.
Hampden County:
- Springfield: 4.66″
- Southwick: 4.33″
Hampshire County:
- Hatfield: 3.31″
22News will update this list as soon as additional totals are available.