PHOTOS: Rainfall totals from remnants of Hurricane Ida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road. Road closures due to flooding are possible, even after the rain ends. Many areas saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain since Wednesday.

Hampden County:

Springfield: 4.66″

Southwick: 4.33″

Hampshire County:

Hatfield: 3.31″

Dartmouth St. Westfield from Corey

Mum brook in Westfield from Kellie

5 1/4 total inches in Wales, from Ron & Jan

Pine Street Belchertown

