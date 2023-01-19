CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sky was on fire Thursday morning with hues of red, orange, and even pink.

22News received several photos of the beautiful sky however, there’s an old saying, “red sky at morning” that may indicate a storm is coming.

“Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning”

Sunrise in Ware from Joy Cook

Sunrise in West Springfield









Sunset in Sunderland

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday and Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday and Berkshire County from 11 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

22News would love to see your weather photos! Email us at reportit@wwlp.com.