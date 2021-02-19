PHOTOS: Skateboarder takes off wheels to use in Texas snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of his nephew enjoying the snow in Austin, Texas.

Carl emailed photos of his great nephew, Jacob enjoying the 9″ of snow that Austin received. Jacob Wheatly took the wheels off of his skateboard to use as a snowboard on a hilly road.

Carl also sent in a photo of John Wheatly posing in front of a statute of Willie Nelson. John is the Manager at Austin City Limits.

Photo sent to Report It from Carl of Willie Nelson statue in Austin

Millions of Americans have or will experience some snow, ice and cold temperatures this week as a wave of arctic air rolls across the US, knocking out power to thousands and turning highways into ice rinks where massive wrecks dotted the landscape.

In Austin, Texas, the fire department said it has received hundreds of broken water pipe calls since Monday. On Tuesday alone, the department fielded 685 calls about busted pipes.

Senator Ted Cruz said Thursday that his family trip to the Mexican resort city of Cancun during a deadly winter storm was “obviously a mistake” as he returned to Texas amid a flurry of criticism.

After his travels were first reported as hundreds of thousands of Texans remained without power or safe drinking water, the 50-year-old Republican lawmaker prepared to board a flight home while his Senate office issued a statement saying he was continuing to work for his constituents.