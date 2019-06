(WWLP) – Snow dusted parts of northern Franklin County and Berkshire County overnight Tuesday. Here’s a look at some photos sent to 22News by viewers in the area!

Snow totals:

Rowe: 0.7″ (1735 ft elevation)

Rowe: 1.6″ (1950 ft elevation)

East Hawley: 0.5″ (1647 ft elevation)

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.