PHOTOS: Snow reports for late April storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert that will continue through Friday, for accumulating snow and sleet.

Here is a list of total snowfall reports across the area:

Hampshire County

Belchertown: 1″

Plainfield: 1″

Palmer: 1″

Berkshire County

Florida: 3″

Savoy: 2.8″

Lenoxdale: 0.7″

Send your snowfall measurements and photos to reportit@wwlp.com!

PHOTOS: April Snow

Today’s snow in Shutesbury…5 1/2 inches at 6:30 am

Snow on Brush Mountain Northfield



3/4” of anow so far in Monson, MA.

Southampton (Max)

“upper” Goshen (Evan)

Wales (Maura)

Wales (Jan)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Berkshire County and western Franklin and Hampshire Counties until 8 p.m. Friday night where significant snow accumulation is likely.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County, eastern Hampshire and Franklin Counties and for western Hampden County until 8 p.m. Friday night for snow and sleet.