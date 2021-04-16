PHOTOS: Snow reports for late April storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert that will continue through Friday, for accumulating snow and sleet.
Here is a list of total snowfall reports across the area:
Hampshire County
- Belchertown: 1″
- Plainfield: 1″
- Palmer: 1″
Berkshire County
- Florida: 3″
- Savoy: 2.8″
- Lenoxdale: 0.7″
Send your snowfall measurements and photos to reportit@wwlp.com!
PHOTOS: April Snow
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Berkshire County and western Franklin and Hampshire Counties until 8 p.m. Friday night where significant snow accumulation is likely.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County, eastern Hampshire and Franklin Counties and for western Hampden County until 8 p.m. Friday night for snow and sleet.