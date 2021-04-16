PHOTOS: Snow reports for late April storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert that will continue through Friday, for accumulating snow and sleet.

Here is a list of total snowfall reports across the area:

Hampshire County

  • Belchertown: 1″
  • Plainfield: 1″
  • Palmer: 1″

Berkshire County

  • Florida: 3″
  • Savoy: 2.8″
  • Lenoxdale: 0.7″

PHOTOS: April Snow

  • Today’s snow in Shutesbury…5 1/2 inches at 6:30 am
  • Snow on Brush Mountain Northfield
  • 3/4” of anow so far in Monson, MA.
  • Southampton (Max)
  • “upper” Goshen (Evan)
  • Wales (Maura)
  • Wales (Jan)

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Berkshire County and western Franklin and Hampshire Counties until 8 p.m. Friday night where significant snow accumulation is likely.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County, eastern Hampshire and Franklin Counties and for western Hampden County until 8 p.m. Friday night for snow and sleet.

