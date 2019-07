Chatham (Photo from Adam)

West Yarmouth (Photo from Becky)

(WWLP) – Viewers sent photos of the damage across Cape Cod after a tornado touched down in the area of South Yarmouth Tuesday.

We are sending approximately 15 additional patrols/K9 teams to assist regular patrols from State Police-Yarmouth and @yarmouthpolice with storm response duties, including well-being checks and traffic control. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 23, 2019

[155p] We are sending a survey team to meet with emergency management officials on the Cape to assess the damage from the tornado earlier this afternoon. We will provide more details on our findings once our team has done a complete investigation. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

Removing a tree from SR 28 in Chatham, MA post-tornado. pic.twitter.com/e6urQz6irL — Elizabeth Suever (@ElizabethSuever) July 23, 2019