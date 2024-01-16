CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people across western Massachusetts are waking up to snow on the ground on Tuesday.

22News viewers have sent in their snow day photos across western Massachusetts.

Credit: Jeff Coles of East Longmeadow

Credit: Edward Minnie of Palmer

Credit: Carrie McCorkindale of Palmer

Credit: Edward Minnie of Palmer

Credit: Carrie McCorkindale of Palmer

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday for all of western Massachusetts, as well as a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert for light to moderate snow on Tuesday.

The steadiest snow will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some sleet and or freezing rain may sneak in during the early afternoon in eastern Hampden County. The snow will taper and end at 4-7 p.m. There will be a few fluffy inches of accumulation. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

