Pioneer Valley ponds with thin ice leave many in search of ice fishing spots

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You need to head to the north and west to find ice that may be thick enough. Many ponds in the Pioneer Valley are ice-free.

You can find ice on some lakes and ponds in the hills and the Berkshires where the weather is colder. But overall this winter hasn’t been a very good one for ice fishing.

Westfield residents Steve Andras told 22News that he and many of his friends have not been able to go ice fishing.

“It’s been a tough year for ice especially down here in the valley up in the hills it’s been okay. I haven’t heard a lot of guys going out because,” said Andras. “I’m one of those guys if there’s not 12 inches of ice I’m not going on it.”

Ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to be considered safe for ice fishing. It has been cold enough for ice to form over the last few days