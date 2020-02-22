1  of  2
Breaking News
Active fire on Cecil Drive in Chicopee Northampton father found guilty of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner

Pioneer Valley ponds with thin ice leave many in search of ice fishing spots

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You need to head to the north and west to find ice that may be thick enough. Many ponds in the Pioneer Valley are ice-free.

You can find ice on some lakes and ponds in the hills and the Berkshires where the weather is colder. But overall this winter hasn’t been a very good one for ice fishing.

Westfield residents Steve Andras told 22News that he and many of his friends have not been able to go ice fishing.

“It’s been a tough year for ice especially down here in the valley up in the hills it’s been okay. I haven’t heard a lot of guys going out because,” said Andras. “I’m one of those guys if there’s not 12 inches of ice I’m not going on it.”

Ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to be considered safe for ice fishing. It has been cold enough for ice to form over the last few days

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets