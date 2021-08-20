Pittsfield officials preparing for Tropical Storm Henri

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials in Pittsfield are warning residents to use caution and prepare for Tropical Storm Henri.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Pittsfield Mayor’s Office, members of the city’s Emergency Management Team and Fire Chief Thomas Sammons discussed the city’s plan Friday.

“Potential impacts from this storm may include flash flooding, downed trees and power lines,. We just want everyone to be stay safe so we’re asking the public to prepare ahead, get what you need and stay off the roads as much as possible,” said Fire Chief Thomas Sammons.

The fire chief is urging residents to be prepared for the weather that may impact our area with heavy rain and wind Sunday. The following are tips to help prepare ahead of the storm:

Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

Know where your electricity, gas, and water switches and valves are located and how to shut them off.

Elevate your furnace, water heater, and electric panel to higher floors if they may be at risk during a flood.

Clear clogged rain gutters to allow water to flow away from your home.

Elevate items stored in the basement to minimize damage from basement flooding.

If you have a basement or lower level of your property prone to flooding, buy and install sump pumps with back-up power. If you already have a sump pump, check regularly to make sure it is functioning properly.

Consider installing check valves in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into the drains in your home.

Remove dead or rotting trees and branches around your home.

If you don’t have storm shutters, make temporary plywood covers for windows and glass doors and store them in a readily accessible place.

To receive emergency updates from the City of Pittsfield, sign up for CodeRED. To report a down wire, call Eversource at 877-659-8636.

“Home generators should not be connected to power within the residence as it can result in backfeeding, which is causing electrical power to flow from its normal direction, resulting in possible electrocution, Also, as always, please stay away from downed power lines as contact can result in significant injury or death,” said Chief Sammons.

To reduce flooding, monitor catch basins that may need clearing.