Pittsfield opens three cooling centers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has opened three cooling centers for Wednesday.

Christian Center located at 193 Robbins Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salvation Army located on 298 West St from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ralph J. Froio Senior Center located on 330 North St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Young children, elderly people, and those who are sick or overweight are more at risk of heat-related illness. Individuals with chronic illness should also be particularly cautious to avoid heat stress,” said Public Health Director Gina Armstrong.

Preventative measures should be taken in order to avoid heat stress include:

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Slow down, avoid strenuous activity.

Drink plenty of water — even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine. If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink, ask how much you should drink during hot weather.

Drinking sports drinks can replace the salt and potassium that may be lost by sweating. Warning: If you are on a low-salt diet, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage.

If you do not have air conditioning, stay on your lowest floor, out of the sun. Use fans to stay cool and avoid using your stove and oven. Consider spending time in air-conditioned public spaces, such as schools, libraries, theaters, and other community facilities.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Limit outdoor exercise and outdoor work, if possible.

If you must go outside, try to do so either in the morning or in the evening. While outside, take frequent breaks and find air-conditioned places or shady areas where you can rest. This will give your body a chance to recover.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat with vents such as straw hats.

Take cool showers or baths to cool off.

At the first signs of heat illness, go to a cooler place and rest. Pets can also suffer from excessive heat. Make sure your pets have adequate drinking water and do not leave pets outside for extended periods of time.

Be a good neighbor. Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, those who may need additional assistance, and those who may not have air conditioning.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS:

Heat Stroke

What to look for: High body temperature (103°F or higher) Hot, red, dry, or damp skin Fast, strong pulse Headache Dizziness Nausea Confusion Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency Move the person to a cooler place Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath Do not give the person anything to drink



Heat Exhaustion