Places to hike, bike in western Massachusetts to keep up with social distancing

Weather News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many people are working from home, keeping up with their hand washing, and practicing social distancing, just as the CDC recommends.

As of right now, Governor Charlie Baker has not issued a shelter-in-place plan for Massachusetts, and is instead urging social distancing. This would mean staying at least 6 feet away from others, but this does not mean you need to be cooped up inside all day. But for older Americans and those at higher risk, President Trump did announce Wednesday he’s urging those people to stay inside. 

If you are not part of that category, as long as you distance yourself, it is still more than safe to spend time outside in a wide open space to get some fresh air, like for a walk, jog, a run, or walking your dog or hiking.

Since the weather is warming up, that’s making it easier for people to practice social distancing while getting outside. 

Popular spots in western Massachusetts to hike, or bike, at while staying safe:

  1. Connecticut River Walk and Bikeway
  2. New England Trail at Robinson State Park
  3. Mount Sugarloaf in South Deerfield
  4. The Northampton Bike Trail
  5. Mount Holyoke Range State Park
  6. Mount Tom in Holyoke
  7. Gunn Brook Falls in Sunderland

If you don’t mind traveling farther south to Connecticut, the Windsor Locks Canal State Park Trail is another good one. 

You can even stay in your neighborhood if you wish, just don’t forget that as long as you stay 6 feet from others, you can most definitely still get some fresh air outdoors. However, the CDC says if you are sick, you should stay at home, wear a mask, and disinfect your home often. 

