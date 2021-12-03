Plow drivers fulfilled as Springfield DPW prepares for snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Christmas present for folks who want the snowplows to visit their streets quickly and effectively.

Just five weeks ago DPW Director Chris Cignoli glumly reported having hired just 60 snow plow operators-compared with 150 two years ago, setting up a scenario for long delays having residential areas cleaned up. But that was a month ago, since then the DPW has brought its fleet of hired plow trucks up to 100, the same as a year ago.

Deputy DPW Director Greg Superneau explains what’s behind this recent hiring surge., “Well certainly word of mouth getting out. The city needs hiring equipment in the event of a snow storm and landscapers come in as plow operators.”

Then there’s the $100 an hour incentive to nearly double the number of plow operators who’ve signed on during the past few weeks. Now with 100 hires along with the DPW’s own fleet of 20 trucks, the city is in much better shape to handle whatever winter throws at us in the way of heavy snow.

“It’s good news, the more vendors we have, the quicker we can get to the residential areas to plow and clean up the snow in the event of as snowstorm.” Deputy DPW Director Greg Superneau

The longer that first snow storm holds off, the more time for the DPW to hire even more plow operators putting the final number closer to the appropriate high of 150 winter warriors attained two years ago.