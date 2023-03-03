SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News to make sure you are prepared for sloppy, slushy conditions across the region.

With the Pioneer Valley expecting its second storm this week, Municipal Departments of Public Works have determined what kind of storm we should expect. As with the several inches of snow earlier this week, Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli says the roadways will be treated and the plow trucks made ready to clear the streets and major arteries.

But there’s something else Cignoli sees ahead for us, “I basically think a lot of sloppy, sloppy, slush out there. We have not issued a parking ban at this point.”

Cignoli is continuing to treat the streets and highways before as well as during the storm.