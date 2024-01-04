CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While there hasn’t been much snow this winter, that will likely change this weekend.

January is starting very winter-like with colder temperatures and the first chance of plowable snow this weekend. The timeframe of the snow is continuing to look like Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a storm along the East Coast but still have some uncertainty on the exact amount of snow.

Plowable snow is likely on Saturday night and Sunday which means over 3 inches is expected. This looks to be a mostly snow event, meaning not much mixing with sleet or rain as temperatures should be cold enough to support snow for mostly all of western Massachusetts.

As it gets closer, the 22News Storm Team should be able to pinpoint exact totals and timing by Friday. Stay tuned to the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast and get the shovels and snowblowers ready!