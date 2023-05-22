EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You’re not alone if you feel like allergy season is on the attack this year! Experts say it’s the warming temperatures and the rise of carbon dioxide that could be causing longer pollen seasons.

Due to climate change, plants are producing more pollen during this longer growing season.

A recent study says that the pollen season is 20 days longer than it used to be.

And in a 2023 EPA report, pollen levels between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius increased asthma-related emergencies, especially in children. With temperatures expected to be in the 70s this week, those with allergies and asthma, say they’re taking caution.

“I take some Benadryl when I need it and you know you sneeze a lot and blow your nose in the morning, it gets you bad,” said Fran Ogulewicz of Easthampton.

By 2040, pollen levels will soon be expected to peak as early as April 8th. Scientists say reducing fossil fuels could slow climate change and reduce asthma attacks and allergy symptoms.