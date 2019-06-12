Pollen can follow you indoors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us are still dealing with outdoor allergies, especially grass pollen.

Well, we all need a break from pollen. And for many of us, that break means going inside of your home. But if you don’t follow a few steps, pollen can follow you inside.

If you’re going inside after spending time outside, you should wipe your feet on a mat and immediately take off your shoes and outerwear and put them in a designated location otherwise the pollen will track deeper into your home.

And if your allergies are really bad, be sure not to sit down after walking in. You should also change into new clothes right away and put your outdoor clothes in the hamper to prevent your allergy symptoms from continuing.

One Springfield resident described the allergic reactions that she’s been suffering from during the month of June.

Madeline Cirino told 22News, “Definitely like the stuffy nose, runny eyes, headaches, just a lot of congestion which is kind of gross but yeah.”

If you have pets, you should brush them and wipe their paws before letting them inside. Cleaning your home is important too.

Vacuuming your floors more and washing your curtains often helps. You should also wash your sheets, pillowcases, and blankets weekly in hot water.

If you didn’t wear a hat during the day it’s recommended that you wash your hair before bed– otherwise, the pollen can get on your pillows.

