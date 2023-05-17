(WWLP) – If you’ve been sneezing and sniffling a lot recently you’re not alone, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is taking a look at what is causing it.

Right now, pollen is very high and the weather we’ve been having has been making this year’s allergy season even worse. You have probably seen the yellow pollen dust on your car. Right now Birch, Maple, Juniper and Oak tree pollen are high.

In addition to tree pollen, grass pollen is on the rise too. So that combination, and the dry sunny weather we’ve been having are making conditions even worse. Also, gusty winds have been blowing the pollen all around.

Kathy Rule from Springfield told 22News, “I do have pollen allergies and I take care of it and I have noticed it is very, very high, mostly watery eyes, itchy like that but I take medication for it so I’m good.”

If you’re an allergy sufferer you should try and avoid being outside when the pollen is really high.