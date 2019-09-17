Pollinators and how it helps your garden

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone likes bees, but pollinators are important for plants to produce nuts, seeds, and fruits. 

So, if you’ve got a green thumb, it helps to plant pollinator safe. These are plants that haven’t been treated with any harmful pesticides, and attract bees, flies, and other pollinators.  

22News went to the Hadley Garden Center to hear about some local favorites. 

“We’ve got some asters here, we’ve got Black-eyed Susan’s here which are great pollinator plants,” said Dan Ziomek, nursery manager at Hadley Garden Center. “Uh, this is a blue spirea, it’s getting near the tail end of the season so the selection is not as great as it would be maybe a month ago, or in the springtime. But you can still find some good choices.” 

There’s still time to plant.  

Plants right now are growing their roots, so it’s a good time to get things in so they’re set for next spring. 

